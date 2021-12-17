TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.74

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.74 and traded as high as C$13.63. TransAlta shares last traded at C$13.45, with a volume of 374,299 shares traded.

TA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransAlta to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.61.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a PE ratio of -5.49.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.24%.

About TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.