TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $18,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,105,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $576.64 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $517.37 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $625.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.10.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.72.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

