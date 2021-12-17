Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.