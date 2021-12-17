Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 176.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average of $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

