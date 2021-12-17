Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 90.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,178 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average of $127.82. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

