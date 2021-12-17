Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,660,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.21 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.