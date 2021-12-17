Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 2,517 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 101.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SMH stock opened at $296.68 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $210.80 and a 12 month high of $318.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.