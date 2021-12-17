Travala.com (AVA) One Day Volume Tops $14.38 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $90.23 million and $14.38 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00003781 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.83 or 0.08292567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00077880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,451.22 or 0.99848796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00050549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,298,937 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

