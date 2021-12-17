Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Richard Andrew Hope Buys 149 Shares

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Richard Andrew Hope purchased 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.92) per share, with a total value of £1,795.45 ($2,372.74).

On Friday, December 3rd, Richard Andrew Hope sold 180,968 shares of Treatt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.54), for a total value of £1,990,648 ($2,630,696.45).

LON:TET opened at GBX 1,210 ($15.99) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,122.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of £723.20 million and a PE ratio of 48.59. Treatt plc has a one year low of GBX 736 ($9.73) and a one year high of GBX 1,240 ($16.39).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.00. Treatt’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.50) price target on shares of Treatt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

