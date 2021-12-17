Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting Sells 11,000 Shares

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TRT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. 189,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,648. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trio-Tech International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

