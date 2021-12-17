True Link Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,084 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $22,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,876,000 after acquiring an additional 720,647 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,554,000 after acquiring an additional 679,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

