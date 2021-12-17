True Link Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

