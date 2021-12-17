True Link Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86.

