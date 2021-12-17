True Link Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,775 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $76,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $168.75 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

