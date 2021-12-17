True Link Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,515,141 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,918,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 511,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,204,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 222,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

IAGG stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.