True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $103.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.84.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

