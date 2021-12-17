True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after buying an additional 1,302,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $80.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

