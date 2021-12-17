True Link Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.60.

