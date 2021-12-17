True Link Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 105.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,435,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,508,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,706,000 after acquiring an additional 139,658 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 642,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after acquiring an additional 341,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 512,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.