TrueUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $125.37 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.64 or 0.00206415 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,337,098,491 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

