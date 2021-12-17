Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,209 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

