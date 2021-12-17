Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Barnes Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.84.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on B. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

NYSE B opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1,497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 336,592 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 251,344 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 162,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 699,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,125 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

