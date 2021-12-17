Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $481,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $495,400.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total value of $494,280.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $438,400.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $335,880.00.

Shares of TRUP traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.04. 730,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.30 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after acquiring an additional 608,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

