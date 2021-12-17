Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $443.64. 3,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $451.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.85.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.