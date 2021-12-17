Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 195 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

AVGO stock traded up $9.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $630.11. 12,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $550.16 and its 200 day moving average is $505.66. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $644.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $259.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 384 shares of company stock valued at $198,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.