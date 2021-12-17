Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 145.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

TNP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.32. 2,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,596. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $133.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.