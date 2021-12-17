TUI (LON:TUI) Price Target Increased to GBX 180 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

TUI (LON:TUI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.31) to GBX 180 ($2.38) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TUI. Barclays lowered their target price on TUI from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 200 ($2.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.44) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.11) to GBX 140 ($1.85) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TUI from GBX 335 ($4.43) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.05) price target on TUI in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 208.75 ($2.76).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 209.58 ($2.77) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -0.39. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 189.85 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 505.60 ($6.68).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

