Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) Short Interest Down 37.7% in November

Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

OTCMKTS TGTNF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. Tungsten has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Tungsten Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electronic invoice delivery, supply chain finance, and spend analytics technology services. It operates through the following segments: Tungsten Network, Tungsten Network Finance, and Corporate. The Tungsten Network segment offers e-invoicing and spend analytics.

