TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CEO Sells $289,113.90 in Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Cheng Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 1st, Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,029,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.37.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TuSimple by 82.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 34.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
Featured Article: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.