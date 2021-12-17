Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE TPC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 393,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,461. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $646.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $805,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.