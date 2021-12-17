Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.
Shares of NYSE TPC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 393,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,461. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $646.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.30.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $805,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
