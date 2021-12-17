Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells $255,880.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $12.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.63. 3,489,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,367. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $235.00 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.41.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Twilio by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Twilio by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

