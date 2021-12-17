Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 25,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,868.89.

On Monday, October 25th, William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.14, for a total transaction of $2,338,108.74.

On Monday, September 20th, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.92. 1,512,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,107. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.00.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.