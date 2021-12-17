Tybourne Capital Management (H Sells 50,000 Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Stock

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $500,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tybourne Capital Management (H also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 4,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,944. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

