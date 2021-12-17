Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $2.23. Tyson Foods posted earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE TSN opened at $86.20 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,122. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,678.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

