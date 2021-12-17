U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

