Ubex Hits Market Capitalization of $785,342.37 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 42.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $785,342.37 and approximately $414,059.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00180850 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001144 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

