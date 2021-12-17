Ubiq Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.08 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $3,416.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

