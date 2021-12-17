UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.35 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €4.35 ($4.89) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.42) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Banco Santander from €3.85 ($4.33) to €3.90 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) price target on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.78 ($4.24).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.