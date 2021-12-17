UChain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,650.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, UChain has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UChain has a total market cap of $31,358.84 and approximately $2,650.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00205693 BTC.

About UChain

UChain is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

