UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.03 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

UFPI stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $93.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,845,000 after acquiring an additional 555,622 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,736,000 after acquiring an additional 328,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 198,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178,090 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

