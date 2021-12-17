UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.03 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

UFPI stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $93.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,845,000 after acquiring an additional 555,622 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,736,000 after acquiring an additional 328,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 198,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178,090 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.