Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,800 ($37.00).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($46.25) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LON:ULE opened at GBX 3,130 ($41.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,192.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,881.65. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,850 ($24.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,420 ($45.20). The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

