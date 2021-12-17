Umbrella Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.32 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $19.32 million and approximately $890,076.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00138034 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.