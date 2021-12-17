Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UMPQ. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

UMPQ opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 109.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 42.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

