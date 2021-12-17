Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Tops $8.74 on Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $44.57 million and $10.51 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.74 or 0.00019048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.17 or 0.00233437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.36 or 0.00540959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00074537 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

