UniMex Network Market Cap Hits $4.30 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001228 BTC on major exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $54,036.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,468,755 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

