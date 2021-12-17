Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.1% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $113,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 430,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,426,000 after acquiring an additional 73,298 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $248.35 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.82%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

