United Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for United Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.02 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

