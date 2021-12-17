United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.7% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,006,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $207.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.