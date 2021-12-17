United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Gap Up to $207.97

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $207.97, but opened at $212.90. United Parcel Service shares last traded at $209.92, with a volume of 55,408 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

