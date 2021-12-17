UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $126,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $490.50 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $496.96. The company has a market cap of $461.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.